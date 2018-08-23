Colliers International Group (CIGI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $667.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.10 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 306,471 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,672,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 595.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 209,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 179,768 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,835,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 953,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after buying an additional 148,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.