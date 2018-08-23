Cognex Co. (CGNX) Holdings Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,405 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.69% of Cognex worth $53,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 63,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Cognex had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.01.

Cognex Co is a computer and technology company in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.