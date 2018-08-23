COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Downgraded by UBS Group

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

OTCMKTS:CCLAY opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

