CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Insider Sells $97,814.30 in Stock

CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) insider Jeremy Lindner sold 4,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $97,814.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
COBZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 564,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,493. The company has a market cap of $951.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. CoBiz Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.05%. equities research analysts expect that CoBiz Financial Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of CoBiz Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on COBZ. BidaskClub raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.
CoBiz Financial Company Profile
CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.
