CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Insider Sells $97,814.30 in Stock

CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) insider Jeremy Lindner sold 4,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $97,814.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

COBZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 564,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,493. The company has a market cap of $951.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. CoBiz Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.05%. equities research analysts expect that CoBiz Financial Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. CoBiz Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of CoBiz Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COBZ. BidaskClub raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

