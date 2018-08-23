CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Stake Lessened by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 34,661 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,328,000 after buying an additional 319,926 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 29,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,881.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNO opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.11%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

