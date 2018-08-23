CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in CME Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in CME Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 84.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $166.89 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $124.51 and a 1 year high of $174.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $95,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,005.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $68,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,647.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,839 shares of company stock worth $3,400,526. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.