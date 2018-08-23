Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clorox were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $106,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $112,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $161,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $202,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $145.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $150.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

