Clarus Corp (CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post $53.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Clarus posted sales of $45.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $209.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.50 million to $210.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $224.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $221.20 million to $226.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Clarus had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 47,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,425. Clarus has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Clarus by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,561,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 313,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Clarus by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.