Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.39

Headlines about Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.4373203522517 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

