Citizens (CIA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 7.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,375,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,300,000 after buying an additional 223,771 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents.

