Citigroup Inc (C) Position Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,844,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,992,000 after buying an additional 324,152 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

