Citi Trends (CTRN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -2-3% to ~$205.7-207.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.40 million.Citi Trends also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.03) – $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.27.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRN. BidaskClub downgraded Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $359,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

