Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,513 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 377,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 163,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,668,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,207,000 after acquiring an additional 523,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

