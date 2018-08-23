CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 446.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,308,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,005,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 381,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,242,000 after purchasing an additional 160,344 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $18,084,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 217,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 0.92. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $57.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 million. sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.85, for a total value of $477,201.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,661.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 15,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $1,808,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,629,210.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,559 in the last ninety days. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

