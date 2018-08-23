CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESRX. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 147.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 364.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 321.9% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 3,048.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRX opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Express Scripts Holding Co has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

