Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) VP Sells $18,033,322.00 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $18,033,322.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,875,281.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CHD stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Societe Generale lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.