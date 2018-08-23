Christopher Netter Sells 7,500 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) insider Christopher Netter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $444,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saul Centers stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Saul Centers Inc has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Saul Centers from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,759,000 after acquiring an additional 139,348 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $2,189,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 92.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Saul Centers by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

