China Lending (CLDC) Given News Impact Score of 0.21

Media headlines about China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Lending earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1203928998456 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of China Lending stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 76,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 9.31. China Lending has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

China Lending Company Profile

China Lending Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides direct lending services in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. It offers loans to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company also provides financial consulting services.

