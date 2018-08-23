Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 299.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 82.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares in the last quarter.

PLCE opened at $137.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $161.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.09.

In related news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,863,195.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,419.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

