Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 6.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,761,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,993,000 after purchasing an additional 590,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,639,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,768,000 after purchasing an additional 512,243 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 383,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $360.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.34.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

