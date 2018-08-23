Chemical Bank Has $301,000 Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 28.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 76.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.00.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR opened at $300.28 on Thursday. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $404.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

