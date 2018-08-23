Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,231,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,750,996 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 9.94% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $429,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,646,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,477,000 after acquiring an additional 557,826 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,997,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after acquiring an additional 563,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 7,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,902. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

