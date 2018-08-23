Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,646,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 21.73% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $987,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 47,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 104,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,265. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

