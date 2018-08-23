Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $159.09 Million Position in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up 2.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Sun Communities worth $159,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,938,000 after purchasing an additional 98,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 81.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 80.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,471 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $269,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $625,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,606,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

SUI stock opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.15. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $102.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $271.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.02 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 367 communities comprising approximately 126,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

