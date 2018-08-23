Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 127.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 472,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,071,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandy Burkhalter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $395,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,800. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Centene to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

NYSE:CNC opened at $144.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.