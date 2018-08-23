Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cent PUERTO S A/S earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.3082542910615 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have commented on CEPU shares. ValuEngine cut Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of CEPU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 24,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,183. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. Cent PUERTO S A/S has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.34 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Cent PUERTO S A/S will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cent PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

