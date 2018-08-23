Cedar Hill Associates LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Cedar Hill Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $260.74 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $186.00 and a 1 year high of $264.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $2,588,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,829 shares of company stock worth $11,457,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

