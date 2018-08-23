CDK Global Inc (CDK) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 91.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 149.8% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. North American Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 235.59% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.