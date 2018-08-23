CDK Global (CDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $61.16 on Monday. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 235.59% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

