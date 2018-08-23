Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Holdings Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $127,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $139.63 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 17th. Argus reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

