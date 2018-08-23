Carter Paul Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Overstock.com Inc has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $867.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.38). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 95.14% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 843,959 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

