Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 49,096 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,096 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.27% of Harris worth $45,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harris in the first quarter valued at about $14,915,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harris in the second quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harris by 84.1% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harris in the first quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Harris by 239.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRS opened at $163.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. Harris Co. has a 12 month low of $118.61 and a 12 month high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRS. UBS Group began coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

In related news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $7,471,354.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,570,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

