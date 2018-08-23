Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Purchases 212,596 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,596 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.26% of IHS Markit worth $52,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,053,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,912,000 after purchasing an additional 667,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,165,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,655,000 after purchasing an additional 315,286 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,431,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,238,000 after buying an additional 260,294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in IHS Markit by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,422,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,801,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,135,000 after buying an additional 697,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research firms have commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of INFO opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $54.41.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.12 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $104,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,959.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 24,900 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,050,000 shares of company stock worth $106,724,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.