Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 681,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $34,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 470.5% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 86,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 71,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $61.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $65.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In related news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $150,135.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

