Canon (CAJ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Get Canon alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE CAJ opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Canon has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Canon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. equities research analysts expect that Canon will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,658,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,220,000 after buying an additional 657,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Canon by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 846,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 554,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 395,005 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Canon by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 323,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.