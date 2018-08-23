Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.53 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 30.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,902 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

