Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

CM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.02 and a one year high of $100.01.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.