Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $21.45 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,663,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Generac by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 700.7% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.41 million. Generac had a return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,539,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $493,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at $897,125.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,273 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.98.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.