Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $20.07 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $20,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,947 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,220,000 after purchasing an additional 739,043 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,203,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,855,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,817,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $66.14 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.