Canaccord Genuity Raises QUALCOMM (QCOM) Price Target to $88.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.34.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,511 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $610,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 121.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $182,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,585 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,364,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $518,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,275 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,506,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

