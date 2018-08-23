Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 285,268 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises 3.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.67% of Camden Property Trust worth $226,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 52,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 114,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Citigroup increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $78.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.78). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $198,282.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,746.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 37,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $3,517,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 308,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,941 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,504. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

