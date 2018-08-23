Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Given News Impact Rating of 0.19

Media coverage about Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caladrius Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.2731696534122 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Caladrius Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,045. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

