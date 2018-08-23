Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 75,478 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,478 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSXP. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 48,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 906.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,821,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,662,000 after buying an additional 274,108 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PSXP. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.04.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.752 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 116.22%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

