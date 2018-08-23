Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,859 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Target by 168.7% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 739.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,435.0% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Target from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

