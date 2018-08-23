CA, Inc. (CA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. CA posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CA will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CA.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). CA had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. CA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Argus cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of CA in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,255. CA has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.97%.

In other news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 13,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $608,227.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,583.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $65,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,055.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,959. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CA in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CA by 53.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CA in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CA in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in CA by 22.2% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

