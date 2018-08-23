Burlington Stores (BURL) PT Raised to $190.00 at Buckingham Research

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price hoisted by Buckingham Research from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.18.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock opened at $166.67 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.39 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,096.86%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.19, for a total transaction of $372,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $3,192,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,552,950.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,076. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $213,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.