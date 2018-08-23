Burberry Group (BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,200 at Credit Suisse Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,850 ($23.65) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.77) to GBX 1,725 ($22.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,790 ($22.88) to GBX 1,900 ($24.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,970 ($25.18) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,865 ($23.84) to GBX 2,100 ($26.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,888.35 ($24.14).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,251 ($28.77) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,481.50 ($18.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,024 ($25.87).

In related news, insider Julie Brown acquired 8,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,102 ($26.87) per share, for a total transaction of £179,573.86 ($229,546.03). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,157 ($27.57) per share, with a total value of £107,850 ($137,862.71). Insiders purchased a total of 73,543 shares of company stock valued at $148,862,386 in the last 90 days.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

