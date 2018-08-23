Bulwark (BWK) Price Reaches $0.90

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00013975 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a total market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $32,342.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003451 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 11,140,469 coins and its circulating supply is 10,821,415 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

