Bryan M. Reasons Sells 11,698 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $276,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 551,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,996. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.