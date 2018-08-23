Bruker (BRKR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bruker earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 47.0420617099013 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bruker from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.10 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

